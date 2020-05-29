National Guard helps give PPE to farmers and ranchers

Today there were several, free pick-up spots here in the valley.

One of them was in central pont.

Governor brown directed around one million kn-95 masks and five thousand gallons of hand sanitizer be given out to farmers.

Today, those farmers are getting that ppe.

Some of them were at the central point pick up location a half hour before open.

The farmers were grateful to be getting the equipment.

"we are relying on people so much, just like other industries too.

Nobody on our crew, we don't want anybody to get sick.

For them, for our business."

Along with the fac emasks and hand sanitizer, information on hand