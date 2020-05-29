fcps horse park

Graduation celebration for an unusual school year.

Fayette county public schools held a senior send-off today at the kentucky horse park...part of a series of events for the graduating seniors who have had to sacrifice so much due to the pandemic.

Abc 36's bobbi mcswine shows us how the class of 2020 is saying goodbye.

My heart is full of joy right now.

I feel like crying.

A sentiment many students and staff at fayette county public schools share...especially since the year came to an abrupt end.

We didn't get a chance to say goodbye to everyone friends and stuff.

To try to make up for lost time...graduates and families drove by as teachers and staff cheered from the sidelines at a senior sendoff at the horse park.

Sot they didn't want us to just forget about it.

They said nah we still got to celebrate you all.

It made us feel good.

I really appreciate that.

Fredrick douglass high school principal lester diaz says he knows its not the grand ceremony everyone expects each year.but the message is the same.

I get chills and emotional just to think about the success stories over the years.

Sot superintendent manny caulk says the send off is the least the district can do for the people he calls the leaders of tomorrow.

It's a way to recognize our seniors, to tell them we're proud of them and that we prepared them for the future and the future is theirs for the taking.

Those future trailblazers are optimistic.

We just gotta support each other and be proud of what you got out of this.

We got a diploma, period.

Fayette county plans to hold a drive through graduation next week.

In lexington, bobbi mcswine, abc 36 news.

