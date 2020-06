Tonight's drive-in movie: St. Mary's High School graduation

The theatre is hosting about 40 graduations this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANOTHER GROUP OFGRADUATES GOTTHEIR OWN UNIQUESEND-OFF TONIGHT.GILAT MELAMEDSPOKE TO SENIORSWHOSECOMMENCEMENT DAYCAME AT A DRIVE-IN."YOU KNOW SENIORYEAR IS A BIG ONE YOUALWAYS THINK ABOUTIT AS A KID."WHEN YOU THINK OFGRADUATION DAY YOUIMAGIN"WALKING ACROSS THESTAGE SHAKINGEVERYONE'S HAND.""HEARING OUR NAMESANNOUNCED."BUT FOR SENIORS ATST.

MARY'S HIGHSCHOOL INLANCASTER."IT'S AN ODD YEAR,WHY NOT HAVE AN ODDGRADUATION."THEY'RE THE STARSOF THURSDAY NIGHT'SMOVIE AT THE TRANSITDRIVE-IN THEATER.ALL 112 GRADUATESPOP UP ON THE BIGSCREEN."MUSIC GRAD VIDEO"ALONG WITHTRADITIONALSPEECHES FROMSCHOOLADMINISTRATORS"MY THOUGHTS AS ISAY GOODBYE TO YOUFOR NOW."THE SENIORS ANDTHEIR FAMILIES PILEINTO SOCIALLYDISTANCED CARS.THE ATTIRE.

CAPS,GOWNS, AND MASKS.CLASS PRESIDENTDANIEL MAY SAYS THISWAS NEVER HOW HEPICTUREDGRADUATION DAYBUT IT'S SERVING ASONE FINAL LESSONTHAT HE LEARNED INSCHOOL."YOU KNOW WE JUSTLOST GRADUATIONOTHER PEOPLE THEYLOST THEIR LIVESTHEY'VE LOST JOBSTHEY'VE LOST SOMUCH BUT THE FACTTHAT WE'VE ONLY LOSTTHIS AND WE WEREABLE TO OVERCOMETHAT AND STILL GETTHIS IS HUGE ITS AGREAT LEARNINGLESSON."FROM BALLOONS TOFAT HEADS.FAMILIES SAY THEY'TRYING TO MAKE THEDAY AS SPECIAL ASPOSSIBLE."WE TRY TO MAKE THEBIGGEST NOISE ITHINFOR SENIORS WHO'VELOST SO MUCH."WHEN I FOUND OUTTHAT SCHOOL WASGONNA BE CANCELLEDTHAT KIND OF TOOKMY, I WANNA SAY LIFEAWAY.

I PLAYVOLLEYBALL ANDVOLLEYBALL GOTCANCELLED, SCHOOLGOT CANCELLED, ICOULDN'T SEE ANY OFMY FRIENDSANYMORE."DIPLOMAHANDSHAKES AREREPLACED WITHDIPLOMA GOODYBAGS.

THAT INCLUDESPARKLERS FOR THEGRAND FINALE."WE HOPE IT CAN KINDOF BE ONE SALVATIONIN THAT WE KIND OFHAVE ONE CHANCE TOKIND OF SEE A MOVIEAND CELEBRATE THESEKIDS AS AN ENTIREGROUP.""LOTS OF MEMORIESWERE LOST BUTHAVE THIS TODAYRIGHT."DRIVING IN AS HIGHSCHOOLERS ANDDRIVING OUT ASGRADUATES..IN LOCKPORT."WOOOH WE MADE IT!"GILAT MELAMED, 7EYEWITNESS NEW