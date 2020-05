Mayor Jacob Frey: 'The Symbolism Of A Building Cannot Outweigh The Significance Of Life' Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 11:46s - Published 8 minutes ago Mayor Jacob Frey: 'The Symbolism Of A Building Cannot Outweigh The Significance Of Life' The mayor said that he was the one who made the decision, ultimately, to have Minneapolis police officers withdraw from the 3rd Precinct building, citing the danger to both the officers inside the building as well as the public at large (11:47). WCCO 4 News - May 29, 2020 0

