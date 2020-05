The High Note: Featurette - Find Your Voice - Set in the dazzling world of the LA music scene comes the story of Grace Davis, a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights.

VideoNinja.TV New post (The High Note Featurette - Find Your Voice (2020) | Movieclips Trailers) has been published on VideoNinja… https://t.co/grGrpIRGaL 9 hours ago