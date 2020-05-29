Global  

Photographer in India creates custom face masks for people during COVID-19 lockdown

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:01s - Published
A digital photographer in south India designed custom protective masks to counter COVID-19 that can also feature people's faces.

Binesh G Paul, 38, lives in Ettumanoor in Kottayam, Kerala, and operates a photography shop.

He says it takes 20 minutes to print the photo on the face, with the cost for one mask is ₹60 a piece (£0.65).

He says this type of mask will make it easy for people to recognise each other.

Talking about the process he said: "After clicking the photo I carry out sublimation printing and transfer the image to a particular paper.

"The photo will later be enlarged and superimposed on the cloth mask."

