WEB EXTRA: Third Night of Protests In Minnesota



Related videos from verified sources National Guard Now In Minneapolis After Third Night Of Protests In Wake Of George Floyd Death



The Minnesota National Guard has activated more than 500 soldiers to try to control the situation in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul. Since the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, protests.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:01 Published 30 minutes ago WEB EXTRA: Eye on the Day May 29



Violent protests continued in Minneapolis, President Trump issued an order aimed at social media platforms, and another try at NASA’s rocket launch this weekend. Are you excited to possibly watch.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:14 Published 52 minutes ago