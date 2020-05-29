WEB EXTRA: Third Night of Protests In Minnesota
Protests over the death of George Floyd continued in Minneapolis, MN on Thursday evening.
Minnesota's governor has activated the national guard to help restore order.
WEB EXTRA: Eye on the Day May 29Violent protests continued in Minneapolis, President Trump issued an order aimed at social media platforms, and another try at NASA’s rocket launch this weekend. Are you excited to possibly watch..