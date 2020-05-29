Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WEB EXTRA: Third Night of Protests In Minnesota

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:56s - Published
WEB EXTRA: Third Night of Protests In Minnesota

WEB EXTRA: Third Night of Protests In Minnesota

Protests over the death of George Floyd continued in Minneapolis, MN on Thursday evening.

Minnesota's governor has activated the national guard to help restore order.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

National Guard Now In Minneapolis After Third Night Of Protests In Wake Of George Floyd Death [Video]

National Guard Now In Minneapolis After Third Night Of Protests In Wake Of George Floyd Death

The Minnesota National Guard has activated more than 500 soldiers to try to control the situation in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul. Since the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, protests..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:01Published
WEB EXTRA: Eye on the Day May 29 [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Eye on the Day May 29

Violent protests continued in Minneapolis, President Trump issued an order aimed at social media platforms, and another try at NASA’s rocket launch this weekend. Are you excited to possibly watch..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:14Published