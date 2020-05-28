Global  

WEB EXTRA: Protesters Set Fires, Loot Stores In Minneapolis

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:36s - Published
WEB EXTRA: Protesters Set Fires, Loot Stores In Minneapolis

WEB EXTRA: Protesters Set Fires, Loot Stores In Minneapolis

Fires were set and businesses looted Wednesday night in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

This was the second night of protests after George Floyd died in police custody.

The mayor of Minneapolis has requested help from the National Guard.

