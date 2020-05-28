WEB EXTRA: Protesters Set Fires, Loot Stores In Minneapolis
Fires were set and businesses looted Wednesday night in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
This was the second night of protests after George Floyd died in police custody.
The mayor of Minneapolis has requested help from the National Guard.
