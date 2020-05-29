WEB EXTRA: Building On Fire In Minneapolis Collapses
Part of a burning building collapsed in Minneapolis, MN Friday morning after another night of protests over the death of George Floyd.
Firefighters responded to multiple fires in the city overnight.
WEB EXTRA Minneapolis Police Precinct Set On Fire By ProtestersThe Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct building was set on fire Thursday night during protests over the death of George Floyd. The mayor said the building was evacuated when it was clear..
WEB EXTRA: Third Night of Protests In MinnesotaProtests over the death of George Floyd continued in Minneapolis, MN on Thursday evening. Minnesota's governor has activated the national guard to help restore order.