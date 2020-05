Getting Back to Work: More Job Opportunities As States Reopen

So a big question for people out of work -- how can you succeed in the current job market?

As the unemployment rate sits at an all time high, there are parts of the economy that are starting to rebound.

DESPITE UNEMPLOYMENT RATES ATTHE HIGHEST THEY'VE BEEN IN ALONG TIME...THERE ARE PARTS OF THE ECONOMYBEGINNING TO REBOUND.SO THE QUESTION FOR THOSE STILLWITHOUT A JOB... IS... HOW CANYOU SUCCEED IN TODAY'SJOB MARKET?CHRIS CONTE HAS SOME ANSWERS.IT'S BEEN THREE AND A HALFMONTHS SINCE GREG MORRISONRECEIVED A PAY CHECK.THREE AND A HALF MONTHS SITTINGIN HIS LA APARTMENT SEARCHINGFOR WORK.SOT000430 EVERY TIME YOU SLIDE YOURCREDIT CARD TO PAY THEGROCERIES, EVERY TIME YOU WRITETHAT RENT CHECK THERE'S THATVOICE IN YOUR HEAD THAT KNOWSIT'S COMING OUT OF YOUR SAVINGS45AS A TV PRODUCER THIS33-YEAR-OLD LOST HIS JOB AS SOONAS THE VIRUS HIT.HE'S BEEN GETTING UNEMPLOYMENTBUT EVEN THAT ISN'T RELIABLE.SOT000316 THEY ARE SEVEN WEEKSBEHIND ON MY UNEMPLOYMENTPAYMENT,GREG'S SEARCH FOR WORK THOUGHHAS FINALLY PAID OFF.

WITH MORESTATES STARTING TO SLOWLYREOPEN, NEW TV SHOWS ARE IN THEWORKS ..

GREGWAS ABLE TO LAND A PRODUCING JOBSTARTING IN JUNE.SOT000830 WORK IS GOING TO BE A LOTDIFFERENT THIS TIME, THERE'S NOOFFICE, I'LL BE WORKING FROMHOME FORTHE FORESEEABLE FUTURESOT - DAVID000503 SIXTY PERCENT OF PEOPLEMAKING 40 THOUSAND DOLLARS ORLESS LOST THEIR JOBS,THAT'S JUST HUGEDAVID PARSLEY IS AN ECONOMIST.HE SAYS JOBS ARE SLOWLY STARTINGTO COME BACK, BUT NOT AS QUICKLYAS WE THOUGHT.SOT000824 I MEAN IT'LL BE A FIVEYEARS BEFORE THE FULL RECOVERYBUT THERE ARE STILL SOME JOBSAVAILABLE.IN GREG MORRISON'S CASE ..

HEKEPT CHECKING IN WITH CONTACTSDAILY, WHICH FINALLY GUIDED HIMTO ANOPENING.SOT - GREG001327 THERE IS A LIGHT AT THEEND OF THE TUNNEL, BUT YOU'VEGOTTA KEEP WORKING YOUR WAYTOWARD THAT LIGHTSOME AMERICANS FINALLY FINDINGTHAT LIGHT, AS THE COUNTRYSLOWLY "REBOUNDS."I'M CHRIS CONTE REPORTING.