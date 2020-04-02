Global  

Local business consulting firm gives advice to those looking for a job

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Local business consulting firm gives advice to those looking for a job

Local business consulting firm gives advice to those looking for a job

Local business consulting firm gives advice to those looking for a job during pandemic.

WHILE MORE THAN HALF AMILLION PEOPLE IN WISCONSINRECENTLY FILED FORUNEMPLOYMENT... ...SOMECOMPANIES ARE STILL HIRING.

IFYOU'RE LOOKING FOR A JOB... ORPERHAPS YOUR NEXT CAREER... IGOT SOME ADVICE FROM A LOCALBUSINESS CONSULTING FIRM..L-A-K GROUP.

((VINCE: I'm outthere looking for a job.

MaybeI lost my job, whatever.

Whatis the mindset of people thatare out there looking for workor what should that be?MICHAEL: A couple of thingsthat I would call off there.First is, it's reallyimportant that people managetheir expectations.

It's goingto take a little bit longerthan it has in the past, somanage those expectations.With that, though, beoptimistic.

There are a lot ofjobs out there.

There's adisruption right now.

Staypositive, and stay focused onwhat's important to you in ajob.

Don't settle.

Don't takethe first thing you seebecause you need a job.

Takeyour time.

Set expectationsthat you know it's going totake a little extra time.

Andstay optimistic.

There areopportunities and there aremore coming back.)) MIKE ALSOTOLD ME BUSINESSES WOULD BEWISE NOT TO GIVE UP ONRECRUTING NEW TALENT... ...ANDTHAT THOSE WHO WERE AGGRESSIVEIN HIRING DURING LASTRECESSION WERE BETTERPOSITIONED TO GROW... WHEN THEECONOMY BOUNCED BACK.




