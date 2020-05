Spike Lee has blasted US President Donald Trump's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and says people who follow his health advice will die.



Related videos from verified sources Jack Dorsey defends fact-checking Donald Trump's tweet



Jack Dorsey defends fact-checking Donald Trump's tweet The micro-blogging platform put a warning label in the post and a subsequent tweet, after the politician made a claim without providing any.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:54 Published 2 hours ago Spike Lee has blasted US President Donald Trump's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic



Spike Lee has blasted US President Donald Trump's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic The director is horrified by the high death rate in America due to the global health crisis and he believes Trump's.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:53 Published 2 hours ago