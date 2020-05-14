Nasdaq 100 Movers: UAL, ZM

Global  

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:07s - Published
In early trading on Friday, shares of Zoom Video Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.7%.

Year to date, Zoom Video Communications registers a 154.1% gain.

0
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is United Airlines Holdings, trading down 3.7%.

United Airlines Holdings Inc is lower by about 68.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Trip.

Om Group, trading down 3.4%, and DexCom, trading up 2.6% on the day.




