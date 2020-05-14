Global  

Nasdaq 100 Movers: DXCM, UAL

Nasdaq 100 Movers: DXCM, UAL

Nasdaq 100 Movers: DXCM, UAL

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of United Airlines Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 12.7%.

Year to date, United Airlines Holdings has lost about 67.5% of its value.

Nasdaq 100 Movers: DXCM, UAL

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is DexCom, trading down 3.6%.

DexCom is showing a gain of 78.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading down 2.7%, and Trip.

Om Group, trading up 9.1% on the day.




