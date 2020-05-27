Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

J.K. Rowling Has Announced the Title of Her New Book!

Video Credit: Cerise Media English - Duration: 01:14s - Published
J.K. Rowling Has Announced the Title of Her New Book!
J.K. Rowling Has Announced the Title of Her New Book!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

ICKABOG [Video]

ICKABOG

Harry potter author JK Rowling is working on a new book project and is hoping her young readers will help her finish it.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published
J.K. Rowling to Release New Children’s Book ‘The Ickabog’ [Video]

J.K. Rowling to Release New Children’s Book ‘The Ickabog’

J.K. Rowling to Release New Children’s Book ‘The Ickabog’ The book will be published online for free for children to read while in quarantine. 34 daily installments will be posted online until..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:53Published
Trending: J.K. Rowling Announces New Children's Book [Video]

Trending: J.K. Rowling Announces New Children's Book

J.K. Rowling announced Tuesday that she has written a children's fairy tale called "The Ickabog" and will release chapters of the book online each weekday for children to enjoy during these "strange,..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:30Published