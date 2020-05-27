'Order aimed at curbing fake news, not govt criticism,' clarify Mumbai Police

Global  

Mumbai Police have been facing flak over issuing a gag order amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Order was issued in continuation of the ongoing prohibitory order issued under Section 144.

Police said that the order has been perceived as suppressing criticism of Maharashtra government.

It further clarified that its order hasn't been issued to ban criticism of govt on social media, adding that the order aims to curb misinformation on social media which negatively affects public trust in government actions.

Mumbai Police issued order on May 23 prohibiting circulation of fake news and content that causes panic and confusion among general public.

