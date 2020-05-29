Order aimed at curbing social media misinformation, not govt criticism: Mumbai Police

After attracting criticism over its order which has been perceived as suppressing criticism of Maharashtra government, Mumbai Police on May 28 clarified that its order has not been issued to ban criticism of government on social media platforms. The order aims to curb misinformation in social media which negatively affects public trust in government actions, Mumbai Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Pranay Ashok said.

The Mumbai Police ordered on May 23, prohibiting the circulation of fake news and content causing panic and confusion among general public.