beshear 5.29.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
beshear 5.29.20
beshear 5.29.20
The overnight protests in louisville, saying: "andy beshear: last night's event started as a very peaceful protest, but one where those out there were seeking justice.

And actually it was one of the most compliant protests with the cdc guidelines that we have seen.

And then i believe that some other folks very late more than three hours in, came in and ultimately instigated and caused some actions that turned it into something that it should not have been."

Governor beshear also read a statement sent from brionna taylors mother thanking people for demanding justice but pleading with them to do so safely...without using violence and hurting each other.



Kentucky protester loses job over effigy hanging; Lee Greenwood 'furious' song was used

A Kentucky protester who was recently seen participating in the hanging of an effigy of Gov. Andy...
FOXNews.com

Democrats declare victory in Kentucky, take Virginia legislature

Democrats are claiming a significant election day prize in Kentucky. State Attorney General Andy...
CBS News


Beshear recap [Video]

Beshear recap

todays numbers

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
beshear wrap may 27 2020 [Video]

beshear wrap may 27 2020

grim milestones

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished