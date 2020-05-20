beshear 5.29.20

The overnight protests in louisville, saying: "andy beshear: last night's event started as a very peaceful protest, but one where those out there were seeking justice.

And actually it was one of the most compliant protests with the cdc guidelines that we have seen.

And then i believe that some other folks very late more than three hours in, came in and ultimately instigated and caused some actions that turned it into something that it should not have been."

Governor beshear also read a statement sent from brionna taylors mother thanking people for demanding justice but pleading with them to do so safely...without using violence and hurting each other.