Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Consumer Spending Plunged by a Record 13.6 Percent in April

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:58s - Published
US Consumer Spending Plunged by a Record 13.6 Percent in April

US Consumer Spending Plunged by a Record 13.6 Percent in April

US Consumer Spending Plunged by a Record 13.6 Percent in April Consumer spending data was released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on Friday.

The record 13.6 percent plunge equates to a drop of $1.89 trillion.

The dive is the greatest month-to-month decline since 1959, when the BEA began keeping track of the numbers.

Close to two-thirds of the U.S. economy is generated by consumer spending.

In the past 10 weeks, nearly 40 million people have applied for unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Data reveals that Americans are saving more money than spending.

Gross domestic product is expected to drop up to 40 percent between April and June.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GVWire

GV Wire | News & Politics U.S. consumer spending plunged by a record-shattering 13.6% in April as the viral pandemic shuttered businesses, fo… https://t.co/DYtbsoD6ZJ 20 minutes ago

Cbear_Piemos

Derek Hamill, CFA RT @business: JUST IN: U.S. consumer spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of the world’s largest economy, plunged in April by the… 38 minutes ago

AntiTrumpReport

TheResistance Report RT @AP: BREAKING: US consumer spending plunged by a record 13.6% in April as job cuts from virus paralyzed economy. https://t.co/L6ZO1OCjhI 39 minutes ago

demsconnect

Democrat Connection US consumer spending plunged the most ever last month as savings spiked to a record high https://t.co/VMz5qzmCqR via @businessinsider 51 minutes ago

Ksmith81220416

Ksmith RT @CBSNews: Consumer spending plunged a record 13.6% in April as virus paralyzed economy https://t.co/NMTeiZhFaS 54 minutes ago

grandmagraffius

Carol Graffius Consumer spending plunged a record 13.6% in April as virus paralyzed economy https://t.co/CJEWwcB62D via @cbsmoneywatch 54 minutes ago

Penny_G

Penny ✌🏽👊🏼💪🏾 RT @GottaLaff: U.S. consumer spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of the world’s largest economy, plunged in April by 13.6%, the m… 57 minutes ago

Miguel_8375

Miguel Gómez RT @WLOS_13: U.S. consumer spending plunged by a record-shattering 13.6% in April as the viral pandemic shuttered businesses, forced millio… 58 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

American Spending Tanks [Video]

American Spending Tanks

The COVID-19 Pandemic has cratered the global economy. U.S. consumers reduced spending by the most on record for the second straight month in April. Reuters reports that savings is at an all-time..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
COVID-19 Shutdowns Cause Record Drop in Retail Sales [Video]

COVID-19 Shutdowns Cause Record Drop in Retail Sales

According to a new report from the United States Commerce Department, retail sales in April 2020 plunged a devastating 16.4 percent

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published