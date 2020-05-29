Taylor Swift Slams Donald Trump's Tweet About Minneapolis Protests

Taylor Swift Slams Donald Trump's Tweet About Minneapolis Protests The singer took to Twitter to accuse the president of "stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism" during his time in office.

Taylor Swift, via Twitter Swift tagged Trump, marking her first public tweet directed at him since becoming increasingly critical of the president.

Her response comes after Trump tweeted “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” referring to the protests over the killing of George Floyd.

Twitter placed a warning label on Trump's tweet, saying it violates the platform’s rules against "glorifying violence."