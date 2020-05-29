Global  

Taylor Swift Slams Donald Trump's Tweet About Minneapolis Protests

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Taylor Swift Slams Donald Trump's Tweet About Minneapolis Protests

Taylor Swift Slams Donald Trump's Tweet About Minneapolis Protests

Taylor Swift Slams Donald Trump's Tweet About Minneapolis Protests The singer took to Twitter to accuse the president of "stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism" during his time in office.

Taylor Swift, via Twitter Swift tagged Trump, marking her first public tweet directed at him since becoming increasingly critical of the president.

Her response comes after Trump tweeted “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” referring to the protests over the killing of George Floyd.

Twitter placed a warning label on Trump's tweet, saying it violates the platform’s rules against "glorifying violence."

hrdg65

Nonni RT @chicagotribune: Taylor Swift slams President Donald Trump for “stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism” in tweets about George… 2 minutes ago

cataysweetener

Nick RT @people: Taylor Swift Slams Donald Trump for 'Threatening Violence' in Response to George Floyd Protests https://t.co/B6S4T1Pg4x 2 minutes ago

chicagotribune

Chicago Tribune Taylor Swift slams President Donald Trump for “stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism” in tweets about Geo… https://t.co/M4TWu94RMY 7 minutes ago

TheSunUS

The US Sun .@taylorswift13 slams Trump for 'stoking the fires of white supremacy' https://t.co/n2rdEGGOSi #trump #taylorswift 8 minutes ago

jcvch

JCarlos Taylor Swift Slams Donald Trump's 'Shooting' Tweet: 'We Will Vote You Out' via /r/Music https://t.co/bSMMKYGQcZ 11 minutes ago


