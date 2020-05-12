Harvey Weinstein Accused Of Raping Teenager

New rape accusations have been leveled against Harvey Weinstein.

According to Newser, four new cases have emerged accusing the disgraced Hollywood exec.

The accusers say the movie mogul sexually assaulted them between 1984 and 2013.

Court documents show that one of them says she was about 17 years old when the rape occurred.

She alleges Weinstein invited her to his hotel room to talk about her potential showbiz career and raped her.

She goes on to say that he threatened her with physical harm if she told anyone what had happened.

Weinstein, who has accused by more than 100 women and is currently serving 23 years in a New York prison.