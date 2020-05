Oklahoma boy receives backyard kindergarten graduation ceremony

The COVID-19 pandemic did not stop a Midwest City family from throwing a special, backyard graduation ceremony for their son, who completed kindergarten.

TRADITIONAL MILESTONES.EVEN 5 YEAR OLDS.THANK YOU ALL CAN COME OUTTODAY TO CELEBRATE WITH USDESPITE THE CURRENTCIRCUMSTANCES.COVID-19 HAS UPSET MANYRITES OF PASSAGE WE MAY HAVEHAD TO CELEBRATE A LITTLE BITDIFFERENTLY THIS YEAR.

SO WHENIT CAME TIME FOR ASHLEY WILSONSON ASHER TO GRADUATE FROMKINDERGARTEN SHE KNEW SHE HADTO MAKE IT HAPPEN BUT BEFOREWE GET STARTED, LET'S GO AHEADAND BRING OUT A NEW GRADUATEAS YOU'RE WILLING TO.THE 5 YEAR-OLD ASHERDRESSED IN HIS CAP AND GOWNLOOKING VERY PROUD TOOK HISSEAT NEXT TO HIS BROTHER ANDSISTER AND THEIR MENAGERIE OFSTUFFED ANIMALS ASHUN YOU'VECOME A LONG WAY THIS YEARTHOUGH THE GRADUATION CEREMONYDIDN'T LOOK LIKE MOST IT WAS ACELEBRATION OF PASTORS MANYACCOMPLISHMENTS YOU STARTEDTHE SCHOOL YEAR OFF WITH ABRAND NEW ATTITUDE.YOU QUICKLY MADE FRIENDSAND WEREN'T AFRAID TO TALK TOTEACHERS OR YOUR CLASSMATES,SOMETIMES A LITTLE BIT TOOMUCH PRESSURE WILSON WOULD YOUPLEASE COME UP AND RECEIVEYOUR DIPLOMA.

THE OKLAHOMASPIRIT SHINING THROUGH DURINGA GLOBAL PANDEMIC GOOD JOBBUDDY.SO GREAT WEATHER VIDEO AND