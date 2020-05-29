New self-employment grant and furlough details: What does it all mean?

Mitchell & Co RT @hmtreasury: Chancellor @RishiSunak has confirmed that the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme has been extended, allowing self-employ… 3 minutes ago

Franklin Kowolski @RishiSunak Hi Rishi, was wondering if there would be a second payment of the business rates grant as well as and… https://t.co/AJ7wBT2Rts 25 minutes ago

Agenparl News story: Chancellor extends Self-Employment #Support #Scheme and confirms furlough next steps -… https://t.co/Lp0Sgo343H 43 minutes ago

James Gillespie RT @hmtreasury: The Self-Employment Income Support Scheme has been extended, allowing self-employed workers whose livelihoods are affected… 53 minutes ago

Doncaster Free Press A final self-employment coronavirus grant is to be made available and businesses must start paying towards the work… https://t.co/qNatRxYRro 2 hours ago

Account for it The Self-Employment Income Support Scheme has been extended, allowing self-employed workers whose livelihoods are a… https://t.co/oHrl6VUONS 2 hours ago