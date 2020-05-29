U.S. consumer spending falls a record 13.6% in April
New information shows another shocking statistic.
Consumer spending in the U.S. plunged by a record-shattering 13.6% in April.
That comes out to about 1.89 trillion dollars.
Last month's spending decline was far worse than the 7% drop in March.
