U.S. consumer spending falls a record 13.6% in April

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:29s - Published
New information shows another shocking statistic.

Consumer spending in the U.S. plunged by a record-shattering 13.6% in April.

That comes out to about 1.89 trillion dollars.

Last month's spending decline was far worse than the 7% drop in March.

Consumer Spending Plunges Record 13.6% as Job Cuts from Virus Paralyzed Economy

U.S. consumer spending dropped by a record in April as the COVID-19 pandemic undercut demand,...
Newsmax - Published


Coronavirus depresses U.S. consumer spending in April

U.S. consumer spending suffered another month of record decline in April as the COVID-19 pandemic...
Reuters - Published


