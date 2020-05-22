Global  

Baltimore City reopens tennis, disk, golf courts

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 00:41s - Published
BALTIMORE CIT━ OWNED TENNISAND DISK GOLF COURTS WITHMODIFICATIONS.

MAYOR JACKYOUNG HAS TASKED RECREATIONAND PARKS WITH THEREINSTALLATION OF NETS AT THECOURTS.

"Both Tennis and DiskGolf courts require nocontact, and are safe to playwhile maintaining socialdistance guidelines.

Playersare strongly encouraged toadhere to the new guidelineswhich can be found on therecreation and parks websiteand at each court location."CITY PARKS...TRAILS AND OPENSPACES ARE STILL OPECIT━OWNED BASKETBALL ANDBOCCE COURTS...PARKPAVILIONS...PLAYGR OUNDS...ANDOTHER HIGH CONGESTION AREASREMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHERNOTI




