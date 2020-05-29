Global  

Jason Whitlock: Patrick Mahomes' mega deal should have no affect on Dak Prescott's contract

Jason Whitlock: Patrick Mahomes' mega deal should have no affect on Dak Prescott's contract

Jason Whitlock: Patrick Mahomes' mega deal should have no affect on Dak Prescott's contract

LaVar Arrington joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to discuss if Patrick Mahomes' deal with Kansas City will affect Dak Prescott's contract.

Hear why Whitlock believes that Dak is not on Mahomes' level when it comes to getting paid.

