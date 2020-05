Luc Robitaille Talks End of the Kings Season Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 05:13s - Published 54 minutes ago Luc Robitaille Talks End of the Kings Season Lisa Hillary caught up with the Kings Team President to discuss the end of the NHL regular season, the future of the team and the chances of the NHL choosing Los Angeles as a hub city for the Stanley Cup Playoffs 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Lisa Hillary 🇨🇦 RT @SportsCentralLA: Will the @NHL choose LA as a Hub City for the @StanleyCup Playoffs? @LAKings Team President Luc Robitaille makes his p… 11 minutes ago CBSLA Sports Central Will the @NHL choose LA as a Hub City for the @StanleyCup Playoffs? @LAKings Team President Luc Robitaille makes hi… https://t.co/Rg07AFC7qX 14 minutes ago