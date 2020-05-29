People Making A Difference: Teens Create Virtual Tutoring Platform To Help Kids Learning From Home
Two 17-year-old girls created a platform that offers virtual tutoring for students staying home in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
In the summer, the project will host a virtual summer camp.
