Businesses in Batavia prepared for phase two reopening

DISCHARGES.MEANTIME -GOVERNOR CUOMO...GIVING THE GREENLIGHT TO FIVEREGIONS TO ENTERPHASE TWO FORREOPENING.THE STATE ALSOISSUED NEWGUIDANCE FOR TPHASE TWOINDUSTRIES..INCLUDING MEASURESLIKE LIMITEDOCCUPANCY ATBUSINESSES... ANDSCREENINGS FOREMPLOYEES.WESTERN NEW YORKIS NOT READY FPHASE TWO YET...BUT THE FINGERLAKES REGION IS...AND THAT INCLUDEORLEANS, GENESEEAND WYOMINGCOUNTIES.7 EYEWITNESS NEWSSENIOR REPORTEREILEEN BUCKLEYLEADS OFF OUR TEAMCOVERAGE TONIGHTIN BATAVIA.AT GERACE REALTY INBATAVIA...OWNERJOHN GERACE WASWATCHING GOVERNORCUOMO'S DAILYBRIEFING...HE WANTEDCLARIFICATION ONWHEN HE CAN OPENUNDER PHASE TWO...JOHN GERACE.

"IT'SJUSTFRUSTRATING.WE'LCONTINUE TO MOVEFORWARD.IT'S A NEWNORMAL.WE'RE STILLDOING BUSINESS."AND SHORTLY AFTEONE, THE GOVERNORANNOUNCED PHASETWO BEGAN AT1'O'CLOCK FRIDAY.REAL ESTATEAGENCIES ARE AMONGTHE BUSINESSALLOWED TO RE-OPEN..."FOR HERE - AT LEAFOR OUR OFFICE.WEWILL STILL NOT MEETHERE IN PERSON WITHCLIENTS.WE'LL DO ASMUCH AS WE CANREMOTELYA FEW BLOCKS AWAYOFF MAIN STREET INBATAVIA... HOLLYSTEWART SAYS SHEHAS BEEN PREPARINGAND WAITING FOR THESTATE'S OKAY TOREOPEN..HOLLY STEWART.

"MYUNDERSTANDING WAS -IT MAY OR MAY NOTHAPPEN AT THE DATE ITWOULD BE A SOFTOPENING..WEWANTED TO PREPAREDON THE CHANCE THATIT DID.BUT ALSO WITHTHE UNDERSTANDINGTHAT IT MIGHT NOTHAPPEN IMMEDIATELY."BUT THE STATEISSUED NEWGUIDELINES LIMITINGSOME OF THESERVICES ALLOWEDAT HAIR SALONS ANDBARBER SHOPS...HOLLY STEWART."SOME OF THELIMITATIONS - THEREWILL BE NOW BEARDTRIMMING ..NO FACIALWAXING."STEWART SAYSSALONS WILL NOT BEALLOWED TO DONAILS...RIGHT NOW --ONLY CUT AND COLOR.HAIR SHOP OWNEALSO LEARNING OFANOTHER NEWREGULATION - STYLISTMUST BE TESTED FORCOVID-19..."ONCE WE DO OPEN INPHASE 2 MAY HAVE TOBE TESTED..I BELIEVEEVER 14 DAYS JUST TOENSURE THE RISK ISNOT THERE."THE GOVERNOR WASASKED THISAFTERNOON TORESPOND TOCONFUSION THMORNING ABOUTWHEN PHASE TWOULD START AND IFIT WAS ON HOLD.GOV.

CUOMO.

"THEDIFFERENCE BETWEENTHIS MORNING AND1'O'CLOCK - I NEVERTALKED TO ANYONEABOUT TIMING -MORNING OR1'O'CLOCK."THIS COMINGTUESDAY IS TSOONEST THEWESTERN NEW YORKREGION CANREOPEN... FOR PHASETWO.....7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER HANNAHBUEHLER SHOWS USTONIGHT WHAT THATCOULD LOOK LIKE FOR