The Treasury Department has mailed nearly four million economic impact payments to Americans via a prepaid debit card, but some people are receiving the cards and throwing them away by accident, and it is not easy getting the card replaced.

Stimulus debit cards causing some to accidentally toss them in the trash

IMAGINE GETTING YOUR STIMULUSPAYMENT IN THE MAILTHROWING IT AWAY BY ACCIDENT&ITWHO ARE RECEIVING DEBIT CARDS.WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5QUESADA EXPLAINS THE NOT SOEASY PROCESS TO GET ANOTHERON<< IF YOU HAVENYOUR STIMULUS PAYMENT YET &AND THE I-R-S WEBSITE TELLSYOU ITNEED TO BE ON THE LOOKOUT FORA DEBIT CARD& 1:01 I RECALLGETTING AN ENVELOPE IN THEMAIL THAT FELT LIKE IT HAD ACARD IN IT JOYCE HIGGS THINKSSHE ACCIDENTALLY THREW AWAYHER STIMULUS DEBIT CARD& THECARD IS A VISABY METABANK - THE DEPARTMENTOF TREASURYTHE PROBLEM IS IF YOU THINKYOU THREW IT AWAY - THEREEASY WAY TO KNOW FOR SURE.3:13 THERETHAT TO THE GOVERNMENT - TOTHE IRS WE CALLED THE E-I-PCARD CUSTOMER SERVICE LINEONLY TO FIND A SERIES OFAUTOMATED PROMPTS THAT LEDJOYCE NOWHERE.

7:03 PLEASEENTER THE NUMBER ON YOUR CARDFOLLOWED BY THE POUND KEY SHETRIED TO REPORT IT LOST ORSTOLENSECURITY NUMBER& 12:56 PLEASEVISIT IRS.GOV/EIP THETREASURYCARDS WOULD BE MAILED OUTSTARTING THE WEEK OF MAY18TH&.

JOYCE SAYS THE IRSWEBSITE SAYS HER STIMULUSPAYMENT WAS SCHEDULED TO GOOUT MAY 15TH BUT IT DOESN'TSAY IF ITS A CHECK OR CARD.

15DAYS AFTER THE PAYMENT IS SENTTHE IRS MAILS A LETTER THATWILL HAVE INFORMATION ON WHATTO DO IF YOU HAVENYOUR PAYMENT.

JOYCE IS HOPINGSHE DIDNSTIMULUS MONEY..

16:24 LIKEEVERYBODY MY INCOME ISNWAS AND YEAH ITS A HELP ITSDEFINITELY A HELP MICHELLEQUESADA WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5.