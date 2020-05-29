Cloth for face masks stolen from KC stoop
A security camera captured someone stealing cloth intended for making face masks from a Kansas City woman's porch.
Wash Hands, Mask Up If PPEs are going to constantly get "stolen" they should focus on the basics like having water & soap for kids to w… https://t.co/32jFyXiqvS 12 hours ago
Tennessee governor's free 'sock masks' treated with registered pesticideHundreds of thousands of Tennesseans have picked up free face masks provided by the state, never suspecting that those masks might carry their own health risk.
Photographer in India creates custom face masks for people during COVID-19 lockdownA digital photographer in south India designed custom protective masks to counter COVID-19 that can also feature people's faces.
Binesh G Paul, 38, lives in Ettumanoor in Kottayam, Kerala, and..