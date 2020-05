Jamie Foxx, In Minneapolis, Offers Support, Bids 'God Bless George' Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:43s - Published 23 hours ago Jamie Foxx, In Minneapolis, Offers Support, Bids 'God Bless George' Former NBA star Stephen Jackson was also with Foxx this morning. Jackson is a longtime friend of George Floyd's and has known him for over 20 years, Frank Vascellaro reports (0:43). WCCO 4 News At 5 - May 29, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Jayferret Jamie Foxx, In Minneapolis, Offers Support, Bids 'God Bless George' https://t.co/dCFAoqI3pX via @YouTube 7 hours ago muhubo Jamie Foxx, In Minneapolis, Offers Support, Bids 'God Bless George' https://t.co/tYtCS69qmW via @YouTube 12 hours ago Ⓢⓝⓞⓞⓟ #BlackLiveMatter #JusticeForGeorge Jamie Foxx, In Minneapolis, Offers Support, Bids 'God Bless George' https://t.co/eR9lPWPeb5 via @YouTube 15 hours ago Cain S. LaTrans Jamie Foxx, In Minneapolis, Offers Support, Bids 'God Bless George' https://t.co/71mB8qzD5B via @YouTube 18 hours ago ako nai Jamie Foxx, In Minneapolis, Offers Support, Bids 'God Bless George' https://t.co/gyubSk6o8r via @YouTube 19 hours ago Caleb Jamie Foxx, In Minneapolis, Offers Support, Bids 'God Bless George' https://t.co/F4WiMfQy0H via @YouTube 19 hours ago Hmidi Mounir Jamie Foxx, In Minneapolis, Offers Support, Bids 'God Bless George' https://t.co/2218Eo9Ftt via @YouTube 19 hours ago DanTheFan Jamie Foxx, In Minneapolis, Offers Support, Bids 'God Bless George' https://t.co/9ZuewcKp4c via @YouTube 20 hours ago