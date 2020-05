A CNN reporter is arrested live on air covering the ongoing protests in Minneapolis, Twitter slaps a notice on President Trump's tweet about the protests and Taylor Swift is among those blasting Trump's social media post, promising to vote him out.



Tweets about this Hannah Kennison CNN reporter arrested live on air while covering Minneapolis protests https://t.co/xXH6m0MvQ2 via @YouTube 2 seconds ago Its.Reinuhhhhh RT @NPR: “A black reporter from CNN was arrested while legally covering the protests in Minneapolis,” the network noted, referring to Omar… 8 seconds ago Michael Rose RT @TIME: Police officials claim they made the arrest of the CNN crew because the reporters allegedly did not move when asked to. Live foot… 10 seconds ago AtlPartyCrasher RT @SkyNews: A black TV reporter was arrested while broadcasting live from the scene of protests over the death of George Floyd - a handcuf… 10 seconds ago Naetta Bell-Taylor RT @ajplus: This #CNN crew was arrested by state police live on air at the Minneapolis protests. Reporter @OmarJimenez is Black and Latino… 18 seconds ago Paige Gilbert RT @ABC7Chicago: CNN reporter arrested on live TV after George Floyd protests in Minneapolis | VIDEO https://t.co/OJZuFBuFKQ https://t.co/F… 31 seconds ago süshï 🍣 RT @NewDay: A black reporter from CNN was arrested while legally covering the protests in Minneapolis. A white reporter also on the ground… 32 seconds ago Annie RT @CWThorburn: Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter on air while covering Minneapolis protests https://t.co/9W2K1gHciy 42 seconds ago