Trump Says Tweet On Shooting Looters Was "Fact", Not A Call For Violence

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:44s
Trump Says Tweet On Shooting Looters Was 'Fact', Not A Call For Violence

Trump Says Tweet On Shooting Looters Was "Fact", Not A Call For Violence

Trump has attempted to clarify his early Friday morning tweet that has shaken up many Americans.

"When the looting starts, the shooting starts," he wrote in a tweet regarding protests.

Protests have broken out across the US following several killings of black Americans by the police.

Trump says the controversial tweet was "spoken as a fact" and not a call to violence against protestors.

"It's very simple, nobody should have any problem with this other than the haters, and those looking to cause trouble on social media." Twitter flagged Trump's initial tweet for violating their policies against glorifying violence.

Many have responded to the tweet, calling it irresponsible and a threat to Americans everywhere.


