Palm Beach County woman remembers father's historical journey to the moon

A Palm Beach County woman is remembering the strides her father made nearly fifty years ago as America counts down to a new chapter in spaceflight.

ERA OF SPACEFLIGHT& A PALMBEACH COUNTY WOMAN ISREMEMBERING HER FATHERHISTORIC JOURNEY TO THE MOONNEARLY FIVE DECADES AGO& WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5'S LINNIE SUPALLSHARES THE LEGACY OF ASTRONAUTEDGAR MITCHELL...<< FROM FLORIDA TO OUTERSPACE& ASTRONAUT EDGARMITCHELL MADE HISTORY AS THESIXTH MAN TO WALK THE MOON 439THE FEAT IS EXTRAORDINARYTOUCHING DOWN FEBRUARY 5TH1971... A QUARTER-MILLIONMILES AWAY FROM HIS PALM BEACHCOUNTY HOME&.NASA VIDEO SHOWSEDGAR MITCHELL DONING ABRILLIANT SMILE.

SOT 913 ITINSPIRATION ASPIRATIONAL ANDHE WAS EXCITED ABOUT THATUNTIL HE TOOK HIS LAST BREATHITPASSING& HIS DAUGHTER KIMBERLYMITCHELL SHARES HIS LEGACYWITH PRIDE.

SOT THE COUNTDOWNTO THIS WEEKENDMET WITH MEMORIES OF HERFATHERAPOLLO 14 MISSION&.

521 ITFUELED ALL THE THINGS WE LIVEWITH TODAY AND THESE TWOAMERICANS ARE GOING TO TAKEADVANTAGE AS THEY BLAST OFFTOMORROW 323 REPORTER: 50YEARS AGO!

WE WERENFACETIMING OR ZOOMING & WEDIDNWERE ABLE TO GET ON THE MOON!333 ITOUR SMARTPHONES AND THE FACTTHAT WE ARE DOING THIS TODAYIS A RESULT THAT WOULD NOT BEPOSSIBLE HAD THEY NOT DREAMEDOF GETTING THERE THECELEBRATED ASTRONAUT WASAWARDED THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDALOF FREEDOM&.BUT MITCHELLDAUGHTER SAYS HE WOULD REALLYLIGHT UP WHEN ENCOURAGINGCHILDREN ABOUT THE POWER OFTHEIR DREAMS 1138 WHEN IT CAMETO SOMETHING FOR KIDS THERENOTHING HE WOULDNTHAT MADE HIM HAPPY EVERYDAYHE GOT OUT OF BED MITCHELLRETURNED TO EARTH WITH ARENEWED PERSPECTIVE.

804 WEARE ALL STARDUST WE ARE ALLONE STARDUST THE MOLECULESINSIDE OF HIM AND HIS CREW ARETHE SAME AS THE SPACE CAPSULETHAT HE WAS SITTING IN& HISCOMMITMENT TO EXCELLENCE SERVESAS A REMINDER& NEVER STOPEXPLORING& IN PALM BEACHCOUNTY L