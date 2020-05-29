B-PEP Praise Pittsburgh Police Chief's Reaction To Death Of George Floyd
Pittsburgh's Black Political Empowerment Project is praising the chief of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police's response to the death of George Floyd, KDKA's Pam Surano reports.
U.S. cities braced for another night of violenceMajor U.S. cities feared another night of violent protests on Sunday over the death of George Floyd in police custody, cleaning up broken glass and burned out cars after curfews failed to stop..
Protestors, police clash in 3rd night of KC protestsProtestors and police clashed in a third night of protest in Kansas City against police brutality after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.