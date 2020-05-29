Global  

B-PEP Praise Pittsburgh Police Chief's Reaction To Death Of George Floyd

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:46s - Published
Pittsburgh's Black Political Empowerment Project is praising the chief of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police's response to the death of George Floyd, KDKA's Pam Surano reports.

