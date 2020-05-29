'Destructive, needless, senseless': Mayor Hancock denounces violence that erupted during Denver protest Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 03:56s - Published 29 minutes ago 'Destructive, needless, senseless': Mayor Hancock denounces violence that erupted during Denver protest Denver Mayor Michael Hancock denounces the violence that erupted late Friday during a protest for justice for George Floyd, urging protestors to demonstrate peacefully. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MAYOR HANCOCK -- OH, HE'S ONZOOM.THANK YOU VERY MUCH FOR TAKINGTHE TIME, THIS NIGHT ISCOMPLETELY NUTS, LET'S STARTWITH YOUR TAKE ON WHAT'S GOINGON DOWNTOWN.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Denver Mayor: Violence During George Floyd Protests In Colorado Undermines Push For Change



Denver Mayor Michael Hancock says police officers on Thursday night were prepared to support planned demonstrations over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:11 Published 10 hours ago Denver mayor, police chief address Thursday night protests



Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Police Chief Paul Pazen held a news conference Friday morning in which they expressed support for protesters but urged for peaceful demonstrations. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 40:30 Published 11 hours ago