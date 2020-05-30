Night 2: Crowds march in downtown Phoenix in response to recent police incidents
"No justice, no peace": A crowd of people marched to downtown Phoenix on Friday, protesting police brutality, including the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
BRACING FOR MORE HERE IN PPHOENIX.
Protests Continue Late Into Friday Night In Downtown DenverPolice have tried to break up the crowds in the second night of protests.
Aerial images of smoke grenades deployed to disperse protest crowdsProtestors hurl objects at a group of Denver police, and officers volley back smoke grenades to control crowds during a protest late Friday night.