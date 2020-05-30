Global  

Oakland, San Jose Protests Over George Floyd Killing Turn Violent

Oakland, San Jose Protests Over George Floyd Killing Turn Violent

Oakland, San Jose Protests Over George Floyd Killing Turn Violent

Team coverage from Da Lin and Andrea Nakano in Oakland and Maria Medina in San Jose on a wild night of protest and rioting.

(5-29-20)

