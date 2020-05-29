Global  

La Mesa stores looted after anti-police violence protest

La Mesa stores looted after anti-police violence protest

La Mesa stores looted after anti-police violence protest

Several La Mesa stores were raided following Saturday's anti-police violence protests, though it wasn't clear if those looting were part of the original protest.

