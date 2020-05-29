La Mesa stores looted after anti-police violence protest

Several La Mesa stores were raided following Saturday's anti-police violence protests, though it wasn't clear if those looting were part of the original protest.

Caroobscura Stores in the La Mesa Springs Shopping Center and other businesses were vandalized and looted after a protest that… https://t.co/kc11fodyj0 13 hours ago

Jo-Ann Dwyer RT @ChicagoMikeSD : @BagdMilkSoWhat @MisleaderC @DoAsUWldDoToU Yep, really. They defused the situation. Meanwhile in a Suburb of San Diego,… 5 hours ago