A group of protesters took their demonstration against the in-custody police death of George Floyd earlier this week onto Interstate 880 in Oakland Friday night, shutting down the freeway in both directions for several minutes.



Tweets about this Michel swerissen RT @nbcbayarea: Video taken at a protest in Oakland over George Floyd's death shows protesters chanting and marching as one person rides a… 6 seconds ago ً RT @J85727817: Oakland PD declares George Floyd protest unlawful and fires tear gas into the crowd to make them disperse. #oakland #bayarea… 24 seconds ago TinyAtlasQuarterly RT @sfchronicle: A couple hundred of enraged Oakland residents protest against the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. For upda… 26 seconds ago 🇵🇷DignaMaria🇵🇷 RT @meenaharris: The Oakland protest for George Floyd tonight started at Oscar Grant Plaza. Oscar was a 22 year-old black man killed by the… 37 seconds ago Free Andrew RT @sfchronicle: Images from today's protest in Oakland against the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis: For updates: https:/… 2 minutes ago BMLewis RT @PaisleyGina: I've still got a live Youtube feed going of the Oakland, CA protest for George Floyd. Peaceful but determined, with a mess… 2 minutes ago Free Andrew RT @sfchronicle: The protest in Oakland against the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police escalates as police officials intervene.… 2 minutes ago Laura Anthony RT @abc7newsbayarea: #GeorgeFloyd protesters dodged drivers as they took over I-880 in #Oakland. Live coverage here: https://t.co/0GD4NvKgk… 2 minutes ago