It's an event to call for justice for George Floyd

Take place later tonight./// today's rally started this afternoon at reverend doctor martin luther king junior park in rochester.

As kimt news three's maleeha kamal shows us ?

"* the plans quickly changed course as the crowd grew larger.xxx look live: i'm at the law enforcement center where the rochester people's rally justice for george floyd is taking place.

Hundreds of people came out to this event... and police kept their distance.

"i can't breathe."

Armed with signs and chanting phrases like "i can't breathe" and "black lives matter" protesters marched the streets of rochester.

The message was simple justice for george floyd and for communities including rochester to work together to stop racism.

Organizer manal abbadi says the plan was not to have people march but police worked with them through the process.

"i did talk to the police chief on thursday and we had discussed the presence of the police department we asked that they not be present at the protest because for the safety of the people that have experienced traumatic experience with police before but as people started protesting and marching down to the government center the police did escort the protestors down and it was peaceful and so we appreciate their help in that."

Look live: organizers say they are planning another protest for the end of this month.

In rochester maleeha kamal