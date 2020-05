Group gathers in Nubian Square ahead of protest, march Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:21s - Published 22 minutes ago Group gathers in Nubian Square ahead of protest, march Dozens of people gathered early to discuss safety precautions and start early in their protest calling for an end to police brutality and racial profiling, as well as demanding justice in the death of George Floyd. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ELIOPOULOS, WHERE A DIFFERENTPROTEST IS SET TO TAKE PLACELATER THIS EVENING AT NUBIANSQUARE.PETER: I WILL LET YOU TAKE ALOOK BEHIND ME, THERE ARE DOZENSOF PEOPLE HERE BEHIND ME.THAT IS SUPPOSED TO START AROUND6:30 HERE AT NUBIAN SQUAREACROSS FROM THE DOUBLY BUSSTATION.THERE ARE DOZENS OF PEOPLEGATHERED HERE.THEY ARE CALLING FOR FEDERALACTION, CONDEMNING POLICEBRUTALITY, RACIAL PROFILING, ANDUSE OF EXCESSIVE FORCE.ALSO CALLING FOR BIAS TRAININGAND PSYCHIATRIC EVALUATIONS FORPOLICE OFFICERS.THEY WERE DOING SOME SAFETYTRAINING HERE WITH SOME OF THEFOLKS YOU SEE IN THESE VESTS.THERE IS ALSO SOME CONCERNSABOUT THE COMMUNITY, THEBUSINESSES HERE.THE RESTAURANT HERE, THE OWNERIS CONCERNED ABOUT PEOPLE TAKINGHER GLASS WINDOWS, PEOPLEVANDALIZING THAT BUSINESS.WE ALSO SPOKE WITH OTHERCOMMUNITY MEMBERS WHO SHARE THATSAME CONCERN.THEY DO NOT WANT PEOPLE COMINGIN HERE AND RUINING THISCOMMUNITY FOR THOSE WHO LIVEHERE.AT THE SAME TIME, THEY STILLWANT TO EXERCISE THEIR FIRSTAMENDMENT RIGHTS AND GET JUSTICEAND SEACHANGE IN THIS COMMUNITY.WE OF COURSE WILL BE FOLLOWINGTHIS PROTESTS WHICH ARE SUPPOSEDTO START INTO A MARCH AND HAD TOTHE STATEHOUSE THROUGHOUT THERED OF THE EVENING





