Most COVID-19 patients recovering at home, only 2100 are in hospitals: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 30 stated that there is no need to panic as most of the people are recovering from COVID-19 and they are recovering at home, and only 2100 are in hospitals.

"Soon we are going to launch the app to identify the number of beds and ventilators are empty in the hospitals," he added.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi has reached 17386.