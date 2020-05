Milwaukee protest erupts into violence Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:41s - Published 45 minutes ago Several stores were looted amid protests in Milwaukee. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WE BEGIN WITH BREAKING NEWS...A NIGHT OF VIOLENCE ACROSS THECITY OF MILWAUKEE.EVENINGPROTESTS OUTSIDE OF MILWAUKEEPOLICE DISTRICT FIVE NEARLOCUST AND VEL R PHILIPS..AROUND MIDNIGHT - POLICE -RESPONDING WITH A SMOKEYSUBSTANCE TO CONTROL THESITUATION.SHORTLY AFTER - BUSINESSES INTHAT IMMEDIATE AREA WEREBROKEN INTO... SOME OF THEMLOOTED.AND A SIMILAR SCENE ABOUT ANHOUR LATER AT PLAYMAKERSSPORTS CENTER ON FOND DU LACAND CAPITOL.THE WINDOWS WERESHATTERED AND PEOPLE STORMEDINSIDE...ALL OF THIS - MAKING FOR ANEXTRAORDINARY NIGHT ACROSS THECITY.POLICE AND SHERIFF'SDEPARTMENTS FROM ACROSSSOUTHEAST WISCONSIN - STEPPINGIN TO HELP CONTAIN THEVIOLENCE.THIS ALL BEGAN EARLYIN THE DAY FRIDAY WITHPEACEFUL PROTESTS - CALLINGFOR JUSTICE FOR TWO MEN KILLEDBY POLICE..STEPHANIE HAINESCOVERED THOSE PROTESTS AND WASWITH US THROUGH THE NIGHT ASTHINGS TOOK A TURN FOR THEWORST.THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS STORY- THERE IS NO CAPTIONING FORTHIS STORY.





