Kristen Bell, Terry Crews, Jeff Goldblum & More Break Down Their First IMDb Credit

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend - But yeah, I had braces,I was in the background.I think we were smoking anddrinking on a street cornerand that was my first film experience.[upbeat music]- What exactly do you do for a living?- Cleaner.- You mean you're a hitman?[gun firing]Cool.The Professional which came out in 1994,it was the first film I made.I was 11 when I started, Iturned 12 while we were shooting.It was so exciting, of course,my first time being on a setand getting to act with incredible actorslike John Reno and Gary Oldman.And on set too,I think I remember theplaying more than anything.Everything felt like a game to meand it was a really fun wayto get to go in to acting.- I own that car, Iown everything you got.- Shut up, shut up.- You can't do it by yourself.- Imma take you in take down right now.It was my first audition ever.Never did anything before thatand it was a show called Battle Dome.I went, did a great job, went back homeand six months later I was still workin'.Nobody called me.There was a call backsix months after I did the first audition.Low and behold they called meback for another call back.I got back to this call back,this time I try itagain, I do all my stuffand then three months later,nine months after my first audition,they call me in and give me the job.It's a TV show called Battle Domeand what it was was likeAmerican Gladiators on steroids.It was a sports show, game show.The contestants would come on the showand we would basicallybeat the living day lights out of 'em.There's been nothing like it ever sincebecause I got sued three times.- Lookin' for trouble?- [Teen Boy] Shouldn'tyou be in bed Shuster?- Don't think you're gonnabum any beer off of us either.- Yeah, get your own.- I was living in Michiganand had already discoveredmy love of theater and music and actingso I was auditioning foranything I could get my hands onand this movie calledthe Polish Wedding cameand shot in Detroit withClaire Danes and Gabriel Byrneand I was cast as DisgruntledTeenager Number Oneand I was very nervous but Iwas also incredibly excitedand tried to keep my cool,'cause at that time and still,Claire Danes is just so worship worthy.She's just such an incredible forcebut I tried to play it really chill.- Paging Mr. Alice.- [Mr. Alice] Boy.- First film I ever did wasDead Heat on a Merry-Go-Round.I played a bell boy.Paging Mr. Alice, paging Mr. Alice.Those are the entirety of my lines.No explanations required.- You need somebody to back you up.It's called corroborating evidence.- Look I'm gonna go through with this.I played a very important supportive roleas I think a cheerleaderand actually the thingI remember most about itis that that production wasthe job that got me my SAG cardso I was officially inthe union thanks to ABC.Little did I know that many years laterI'd spend seven seasons onABC doing all the thingsthey tell you not to doin after school specials.[laughing]- You don't accept anyresponsibility whatsoeverfor your brother's death, do you?- If you're so good atasking questions, ask Martin.You'll get more out of him than me.Can I go yet?Every actor that came out of drama schoolwas either on the Billor Casualty or both.And it was kind of likeit was extended drama school for people.It was my first time in front of a cameraand I think it probably shows.I have that slight deer inthe headlights thing, I think.- Damn it was a dumb thing to do.- What's goin' on out here?- My first listed role is White Lightning.I was I believe five at the timeand my mother was in thefilm along with Burt Reynoldsand other amazing cast of actorsand they had dressed meto do a background walk bybut I, because of trauma,forced myself into the moviebecause I watching and aman comes toward my motherholding a shotgun and Ipanicked and started runningand grabbed her leg to protect herso it's a devastating story.I got my start in picturesby being traumatizedand trying to protect my mother.[laughing] You're welcome.- Who can tell me whatthis is, anybody know?- Is it a semi automatic assault weapon?[audience laughing]- No.- The first time I'dever done anything on TVwas Saturday Night Livewhich feels like somethingpeople do many, many years in.Basically I'd just moved toNew York, I was doing open micsand I met this guy whowas a writer for SNLand they needed a brown guy for a sketchand he just contact me and he said,"Hey, do you wanna beon Saturday Night Live?"and I was like, "What do you mean?"And he said, "We have a sketchand you'd have some lines,"and I said, "Okay."I was very, very scared.I had three lines and oneof 'em didn't go greatand so they cut that lineso then when we actuallydid it I had two lines.I was extremely nervous but it went well.That was my first creditand then I wasn't on SaturdayNight Live for 11, 12 years.It took 11, 12 years to come back there.[crowd yelling]- Speak English.- He's hurt.- My first IMDB credit is Heaven's Gatebut that was a very particular situation.Someone said, "You knowthey're making this movie"and it's Michael Cimino."And the Deer Huntercame out, I had seen it,I thought it was great."And they're looking for ethnic faces."The audition was you didone monologue in Englishand then you did in anther languageso I had a friend of mine,phonetically write out a speech in Dutch.They just assumed I was fluent in Dutchso when I got there, Ciminoasks me to improvise in a scene,talks me through the whole sceneand he says, "Okay and then Dutch."And I'm like, "I don't speak Dutch.""What?"You don't speak Dutch?"I was in lighting set upand someone told me a jokeand Cimino heard me laughand he turned aroundand he said, "Wilhem, step out."And that was it, I was fired from that,so I don't really countthat as my first movie,although if you look hardenough, you will see me.I'm one of the cock fighters.I fight Jeff Bridges' cock.[gasping]- You put me down.Put me down.King Kong is my first IMDB credit.I arrived in LAand suddenly I'm drivingthrough the gates of MGM,which was like my childhood studio,that everything about MGM fascinated meand they took one look at meand they weren't interested at all,completely not the type he was looking forbut since they had flown me out there,they agreed to at least put me on camera.I think the second AD showedup to just say, "Roll it."So I did the sceneand then he asked me ifI'd like to do another oneso I did another one.Then he said, "Why don'tyou just wait a bit?"Pretty soon then the AD came on the setand he ran a few takesand then they called the director to comeso then the director showedup and I did a few more scenesand then they called the producerand De Laurentiis came to the setand by the time I left thatafternoon, I had the part.It was like one of thosecrazy, hard to believe storiesbut that's how it happened.I think because I was so inexperiencedand it was the first timeI was in front of cameras,it didn't seem bizarre to methat I was sitting insome big hydraulic handand playing scenes to bluescreen or green screenand no other actorso at that point it wasbetter than being a waitress.That's all I could keep thinkingis this is a little more interestingthan going to the Lion's Head every night.Not too much but a little bit.[guns firing]- My father did a movie in Israelcalled Cast a Giant Shadow.I think it was about 1966, 67.I was a PA but they were doing one sceneand the local driver couldn'tdrive a jeep up to the spotthat had to be exactlyon for the camera anglesso my father said, "OhMichael throw a uniform on,"get in there and you can do it."I went, "Oh my God," soI had total stage frightand everything else but Iwas a pretty good driver.To this day, of all the things I've done,I think Dad is as proud about the factthat on the first takeI whipped that jeep upand I hit my spot just like thatand that was the beginning of the end.[screaming]- Nobody gets hurtmother, just hold still.Don't move.- What do you want?- Don't jive mother,you know what we want.It was the first auditionthat I'd ever had for a movie.They just gave me the sides, the sceneand so they said just improvisewith a couple other guys.There was 50 otherhorrible looking mean guyskind of pumping themselves upinto a state of hysteria and malevolence.And I went in and did what I could to,and there were no women there, victims,but we pretended to be not niceand they liked me for it I guess.And Michael Winner, he wasknown to be an abusive directorand in fact the first thing he did to me,the very first shot, firstmovie, comin' up the stairs,I was skulking up to Hope Lange'sand Charles Bronson's apartmenton the Upper East side,he screamed at me, forthe camera rehearsal.He screamed in his British accent,"Goldblum, start acting now!"Something like that.My god in heaven.But you know what?I came to think it'sa darn good direction.- Mr. Scott, keeper of my destiny.- And where were we lastTuesday, school council meeting?- I had this history test, I had--- And weren't talking last timeabout how leadershipbrings responsibility?- I know that Waterland andactually A Dangerous Woman alsoare my first IMDB credits which,it's true I'm in those moviesbut my dad directed Waterlandand my parents made aDangerous Woman together.I have one line in both of those movieswhich was just an excusereally to go an visit my dad.It was funny actually, I was14, I felt like an actressso it felt kind of weirdto be doing this linein my dad's movie,although really nice tohang out with Ethan Hawke,who, this is, 90's and Ethan Hawke was,there was nobody cooler andsexier to me at the timeand he hung out with me all day.- Jess?I'm sorry I was looking for someone.- So I was 19 years old.I was under contract atUniversal as a contract playerwhich is a old system of developing talentwhich is no longer in existence anymore.I was cast because I waspaid already by Universal.Quincey is looking for someoneand he opens the drape of thedressing room and I'm there,I believe in a bra.Obviously that was going to bodefor future bra work on my part.I think my lines were,you won't find what you'relooking for in here, mister.And then at the button ofthe scene is me leaving.You oughta be locked up.And that was my first paidpretending to be somebody else gig.





