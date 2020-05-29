Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taylor Swift Calls Out President Trump

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Taylor Swift Calls Out President Trump
Taylor Swift Calls Out President Trump
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift Calls Out President Trump, Celebs Support Her Statement

Taylor Swift is calling out the President’s recent remarks threatening violence. The 30-year-old...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •Mashable



You Might Like


Tweets about this

aroddtravelguy1

aroddtravelguy RT @CNNPolitics: Taylor Swift calls out President Trump over late-night Minnesota tweet: "You have the nerve to feign moral superiority bef… 9 minutes ago

priscilatosate

Priscila Taylor Swift Calls Out President Trump, Celebs Support Her Statement https://t.co/QYuGTTnRhg via @JustJaredJr 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

CNN Reporter Arrested at Minneapolis Protest, Taylor Swift Blasts Trump’s "Shooting" Tweet & More | THR News [Video]

CNN Reporter Arrested at Minneapolis Protest, Taylor Swift Blasts Trump’s "Shooting" Tweet & More | THR News

A CNN reporter is arrested live on air covering the ongoing protests in Minneapolis, Twitter slaps a notice on President Trump's tweet about the protests and Taylor Swift is among those blasting..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:16Published
Taylor Swift Calls Out Donald Trump After "Shooting" Tweet | THR News [Video]

Taylor Swift Calls Out Donald Trump After "Shooting" Tweet | THR News

Taylor Swift on Friday blasted President Donald Trump for a tweet he posted hours prior that protesters in Minnesota should be shot.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:14Published