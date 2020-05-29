aroddtravelguy RT @CNNPolitics: Taylor Swift calls out President Trump over late-night Minnesota tweet: "You have the nerve to feign moral superiority bef… 9 minutes ago
Priscila Taylor Swift Calls Out President Trump, Celebs Support Her Statement https://t.co/QYuGTTnRhg via @JustJaredJr 1 hour ago
CNN Reporter Arrested at Minneapolis Protest, Taylor Swift Blasts Trump’s "Shooting" Tweet & More | THR NewsA CNN reporter is arrested live on air covering the ongoing protests in Minneapolis, Twitter slaps a notice on President Trump's tweet about the protests and Taylor Swift is among those blasting..
Taylor Swift Calls Out Donald Trump After "Shooting" Tweet | THR NewsTaylor Swift on Friday blasted President Donald Trump for a tweet he posted hours prior that protesters in Minnesota should be shot.