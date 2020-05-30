Mayor Walsh Honors George Floyd, Reflects On 'Traumatic Reality' Of Racism



Related videos from verified sources Squad Cars Vandalized During Chicago George Floyd Protests



A squad car tire was flattened during protests on State Street Sunday afternoon. CBS 2's Jermont Terry is live. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:08 Published 24 minutes ago Up To 3 Officers Hurt During Protests Near Trump Tower



Protesters have taken to the streets in the wake of the death of George Floyd. CBS 2's Jeremy Ross is live. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:02 Published 24 minutes ago