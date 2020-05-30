Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'I Will Breathe' rally to protest police brutality and racism held in Nashville

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 18:21s - Published
'I Will Breathe' rally to protest police brutality and racism held in Nashville

'I Will Breathe' rally to protest police brutality and racism held in Nashville

Organizers in Nashville are holding for a rally against police brutality and racism after the death of George Floyd.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Corsiar9

Jack Ford RT @carolmswain: Thanks, Mayor Cooper! LIVE: Protesters set fires inside Metro Courthouse; Police set 10 p.m. curfew #NashvilleProtest@J… 4 minutes ago

BestNashTransit

Go Nashville! RT @NashExperience: Protesters set fires inside Metro Courthouse; Police set 10 p.m. curfew. @NC5 https://t.co/04bLG0egSO 4 minutes ago

mallory_mays

mallory mays RT @ChrisDavisMMJ: “I Will Breathe” rally in downtown Nashville. Many have gathered to protest the death of George Floyd, who died in Minne… 7 minutes ago

NashExperience

Nashville Experience Protesters set fires inside Metro Courthouse; Police set 10 p.m. curfew. @NC5 https://t.co/04bLG0egSO 11 minutes ago

BigJimDanoon

Big Jim Danoon Yep. Thugs. | LIVE: Protesters set fires inside Metro Courthouse; Police set 10 p.m. curfew https://t.co/RkYeiVShSL 13 minutes ago

carolmswain

Dr. Carol M. Swain Thanks, Mayor Cooper! LIVE: Protesters set fires inside Metro Courthouse; Police set 10 p.m. curfew… https://t.co/ao9vpSPY01 16 minutes ago

gibsonart

Phyllis Gibson LIVE: Protesters set fires inside Metro Courthouse; Police set 10 p.m. curfew https://t.co/klA9ecijXj 19 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

"I Will Breathe" rally to protest police brutality and racism held in Nashville [Video]

"I Will Breathe" rally to protest police brutality and racism held in Nashville

Organizers in Nashville held a rally against police brutality and racism after the death of George Floyd.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:57Published
Frustrations hit new peak as Nashville prepares for George Floyd rally [Video]

Frustrations hit new peak as Nashville prepares for George Floyd rally

Organizers in Nashville are preparing for a rally against police brutality and racism after the death of George Floyd.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:13Published