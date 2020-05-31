Demonstrators gather in Downtown Chico

As protests and marches continue across the country after the death of George Floyd, Chico is no exception.

People here at home also taking to the street - angry about what happened to george floyd.

Action news now reporter kristian lopez was there and says things got a little heated.

Nats chanting "black lives matter" ann polivka/demonstrator: i'm outraged like a lot of people are for the killing of someone who should not have been killed.

Danielle allen/demonstrator: we're mad we're angry we need to see justice.

Nats people arguing&.

But not everyone was in favor of the protest.

Cristina preza: theres a better way to do these things dont break the law to get your point across as protests and marches continue across the country- chico is no exception.

Danielle allen/demonstrator: i'm out here to be in solidarity with those in chico who see this is an ongoing issue.

Kristian stand up: there are dozens of people here in downtown chico, you can see most of them are wearing their masks, they are chanting, holding up their signs, organizers say this is all a response to the death of george floyd and they are calling for a change.

Marty dunlap: we do not want our law enforcement to be acting in such an egregious manner on the other hand i feel that our police are under so much stress they are not thinking clearly about their actions so they need more care as well.

Ann polivka/demonstrator: i dont want that kind of violence, i want to see things done but you have to have support to get things done from the community so chicoans need to step up..

Cristina preza: i wish the community would come together and say all lives matter in a civil way and follow the law and don't start hating police officers because not all police officers are bad.

Marty dunlap: people have a right to their opinion, of course all lives matter but we are seeing this type of injustice with one particular group and i think thats where we need to be paying attention..

Danielle allen/demonstrator: this has to stop this has to end we are using our voices and bodies to bring some awareness and hopefully bring some change.

Kristian tag: another protest is expected to take place tuesday outside of the chico city chambers.

Reporting in chico kristian lopez action news now ### the protest was organized by the group "concerned citizens for justice".

About 100 people were there out there today... george floyd died on may 25th.

The police officer who's knee was on floyd's neck was fired and has been charged with third- degree murder.

The other three officers who were on the scene have also been fired.

And this will be the 5th night of protests